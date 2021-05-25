'Stay strong:' Tiger Woods meets with Jupiter girl battling cancer

JUPITER, Fla. — A young Jupiter girl battling cancer met one of the world's greatest athletes because she just happened to bump into him at a park. Despite the happenstance of their meeting, Tiger Woods was ready with a smile and an inspiring message.

At just 10 years old, Luna Perrone is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

“I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!”

Luna and all of her siblings play soccer in the Palm Beach Gardens Predators Soccer program. The program started a GoFundMe for Luna which says that her family lost thousands of dollars when their health insurance was not accepted at a hospital.

Luna's Instagram post is one of the few pictures of Woods posted on social media since his car accident in February.

Woods underwent emergency surgery on his lower right leg after the bone was broken into more than two parts and experts say his recovery will last months.

Woods appeared to still be using crutches, but if his large smile and hopeful message to Luna is any indication, he's seems in great spirits.