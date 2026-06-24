Jupiter Medical Center breaks ground on new hospital in western Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new Jupiter Medical Center (JMC) hospital is coming to western Palm Beach Gardens, with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marking the start of construction in the rapidly growing Avenir community off Northlake Boulevard.

The facility, expected to open in early 2028, will serve approximately 40,000 residents in the immediate vicinity.

WATCH BELOW: New hospital breaks ground in Palm Beach Gardens

Jupiter Medical Center breaks ground on new hospital

JMC President and CEO Dr. Amit Rastogi said the expansion is part of the organization's mission to reach underserved areas.

"It's a neighborhood hospital. It will have 29 inpatient beds, 24-hour emergency services. It will have four operating rooms," Rastogi said.

Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Dana Middleton, who lives in the western part of the city, said the new hospital addresses a concern that became especially clear after construction last summer shut down Northlake Boulevard at the Beeline Highway.

"Their No. 1 concern was, 'How am I going to get to the hospital? How am I going to get to my doctors?' And we're taking away that concern of traveling," Middleton said.

Palm Beach North Chamber President Noel Martinez said access to healthcare is a key factor businesses consider when evaluating a region.

"The first thing they ask you is, 'Tell me about your schools, tell me about transportation, and tell me about access to healthcare,'" Martinez said.

The new JMC facility is the latest development in a period of rapid growth for area medical facilities.

The Alan B. Miller Medical Center opened in April, also in Palm Beach Gardens, and is the first full-service hospital to open in the area since 1979. At the beginning of the year, Jupiter Medical Center opened a new 92-bed Patient Care Tower.

Developers of the new health complex said several healthcare providers sought to partner with them, but JMC was willing to establish the largest presence.

"To make sure we built a facility that would be the correct size so we could have the correct services to serve the population in this area," Rastogi said.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.