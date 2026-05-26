Alan B. Miller Medical Center opens in Palm Beach Gardens as region's first new hospital since 1979

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Alan B. Miller Medical Center is now open in Palm Beach Gardens — the first hospital to open in the region since 1979.

For decades, residents in northern Palm Beach County had to drive miles for medical care. The seven-story facility offers emergency care, surgical services, cardiology, radiology and more.

Leaders say the facility was built with future growth in mind.

WATCH: New hospital brings healthcare access to region

New hospital brings healthcare access to northern Palm Beach County

"Palm Beach Gardens, particularly, has really seen tremendous growth since COVID. This was an ideal place for us to establish another location for a hospital," said CEO Gina Melby.

"As the community grows, we're going to grow with them, and so we do have the ability to go even larger," said Margaret Corkus, ER director.

Staff members say working with the hospital from day one made the opportunity unique.

"It's great when you're a part of something big and you're able to start from scratch and see the growth and develop it for the community," said Charmaine Creighton, a new hire.

The campus will also include a public green space for families and staff. Leaders say it was designed around a patient-first approach.

"It's about treating your patients like your family," said Melby.

Leaders say more services and future expansions are already planned.

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