Student arrested after loaded gun found at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A student was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded gun to Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, the School District of Palm Beach County said.

School police confiscated the loaded gun, which "was discovered during a search of an unrelated incident reported by a staff member," according to a letter from the principal notifying parents.

The letter said the gun hadn't been used in a threatening manner.

"I would like to recognize our students and in this case our staff, for continuing to follow through with safety protocol," the letter said. "Because of their awareness in recognizing that something did not fit, safety protocols were immediately followed and everyone was safe."

State law prohibits guns on school property.

This is the third incident involving a gun at the school this academic year. Similar circumstances led to the arrest of a student there last month.

Barbara McQuinn, a school board member whose area includes Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, released the following statement to WPTV: