Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

School District police confiscated the gun from the student without incident.

Principal Jay Blavatt said in an email to parents and staff that the gun was discovered after another student reported to a staff member that he had seen the weapon.

The weapon was not used in a threatening manner, the principal's email said.

The student, whose name has not been released, faces criminal charges and other disciplinary measures.

Below is the full message sent to parents and staff regarding the incident: