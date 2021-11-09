Watch
NewsRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Florida Supreme Court rejects appeal of Nouman Raja conviction

Fired Palm Beach Gardens police officer fatally shot Corey Jones in 2015
items.[0].image.alt
Florida Department of Corrections
Nouman Raja was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Nouman Raja prison photo
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:32:53-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the 2015 fatal shooting of a stranded Black motorist.

In a two-paragraph statement, the court said it would not consider the appeal filed by fired Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja.

Raja is serving a 25-year sentence for the October 2015 killing of Corey Jones.

The decision lets stand an appellate court decision that said a defendant can be convicted of both manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting of a single person.

Raja shot and killed Jones, who was stranded on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens after his SUV had broken down.

WPTV-COREY-JONES.jpg
Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a church band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Defense attorneys argued during trial that Raja shot Jones in self-defense. Jones, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled a gun.

Prosecutors claimed Raja instigated the confrontation because he was working undercover and never identified himself as a police officer, leading Jones to believe that Raja was a robber.

Raja was the first Florida law enforcement officer in 30 years to be convicted of an on-duty shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.