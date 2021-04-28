Ex-Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja loses appeal in Corey Jones killing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted of shooting and killing a local musician almost six years ago will remain in prison.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal announced Wednesday that Nouman Raja has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Raja will continue serving his 25-year sentence for manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Corey Jones.

Family of Corey Jones Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a church band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Jones was killed in 2015 after his SUV broke down on the Interstate 95 exit ramp at PGA Boulevard.

Raja, who was an on-duty police officer at the time, approached Jones' vehicle in an unmarked van. He was dressed in plainclothes, but never identified himself as an officer.

Jurors convicted Raja in 2019.

The former officer is currently scheduled to be released from prison in 2044.