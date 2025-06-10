Federal appeals court dismisses civil rights lawsuit against Palm Beach Gardens police officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A federal appeals court dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against a Palm Beach Gardens officer.

WPTV first started tracking this case two years ago.

On May 9, 2023, video showed Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Bethany Guerriero pointing her gun at Ryan Gould, who called 911 at a pool complex. Gould said he called police after a dispute with a woman at the pool, and when her husband arrived, Gould said the man was armed.

Gould later filed a lawsuit against Guerriero, claiming excessive force.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in August, saying the officer had probable cause to arrest Gould because he didn't follow the officer's instructions. Now, a judge with the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said he agreed with the lower court's decision.

This most recent filing practically ends the case, pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

After an internal investigation, police fired Guerriero in September 2023. However, she was later reinstated in 2024 after arbitration.

