Watch Now
NewsLocal News: Breaking Stories and Updates | WPTV News | wptv.comWPTV Investigates

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens officer fired for pulling gun has been reinstated

Officer Bethany Guerriero was fired in 2023
Bethany Guerriero was fired in September 2023.
Posted
and last updated

The police union that represents Officer Bethany Guerriero confirms the Palm Beach Gardens officer has been reinstated.

In May 2023, surveillance video showed Guerriero pulling a gun on a man named Ryan Gould after Gould says he called 911 to report a man in the complex threatened him. Gould was unarmed, in a bathing suit, and says he was wrongly arrested.

He says the charges were dropped as he was being processed to enter Palm Beach County Jail.

After an internal investigation, police fired Guerriero in September 2023. WPTV's Dave Bohman checked her personnel file and found she had been suspended for misusing police equipment, but also had commendations for rescuing a man after a traffic accident.

Video captured the moments Palm Beach Gardens police officers Bethany Guerriero and Joseph Strzelecki confronted Ryan Gould at a pool May 9, 2023.

Palm Beach Gardens

Fired officer faces lawsuit after gun pulled on unarmed man

Scott Sutton

The head of the union representing Guerriero tells me she got her job back after arbitration.

Bohman did reach out to Palm Beach Gardens police. A spokesperson would not answer questions about the reinstatement.

In January, Gould filed a lawsuit against the reinstated officer and the police department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Email the Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.