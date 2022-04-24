Event promotes acceptance and inclusion of those with autism

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In celebration of World Autism Month, the Palm Beach Gardens GreenMarket is hosting eight businesses operated by and/or who employ individuals with autism.

The initiative, Awe in Autism, is one of the many initiatives that Els for Autism hosts throughout the month of April to promote acceptance and inclusion of those with autism.

"To have individuals with autism have their talents, their strengths highlighted, it really provides a level of education to change the lens in which people in the community that maybe don’t know a person with autism see disabilities and see autism," said Dr. Erin Brooker Lozott, Program Director at Els for Autism Foundation.

1 in 44 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder every year.

Members of Els for Autism’s adult day training program, Sea of Possibilities, have been going to the beach and creating artwork with what they find.

As part of their micro business, they are also learning how to run and operate a business while selling their work.

"Hopefully when you meet our adults with autism that are working and you see our Sea of Possibilities micro-business, then hopefully we’ll be able to educate one more person that will be willing to be an agent for change for inclusion for autism in the community," said Brooker Lozott.