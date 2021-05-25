Details of investigation into former interim head football coach at Dwyer High School emerge

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Detectives who filed the arrest report of former William T. Dwyer Community High School interim coach Reggie Stanley said the alleged victim, now in her 30s, met Stanley when he worked at his other school job as a behavioral intervention assistant in the 1990s.

The woman, then a high school freshman, accused Stanley of "grooming" her by gaining her confidence, then initiating a four-year relationship that was at first "flirtatious" but turned sexual, where the two were together at his home, at a hotel and even inside a classroom at the school, police said.

The arrest report said that the woman wore a recording device and met with Stanley, when he admitted to having a relationship with the woman, police said.

The School District of Palm Beach County removed Stanley as both a coach and a counselor after the alleged victim first came forward in 2019.

Stanley was released from jail after posting bond over the weekend.

The district is in the process of terminating Stanley.