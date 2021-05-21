Former interim head football coach at Dwyer High School arrested, accused of sex with minor

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A former interim head football coach at Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested Friday and faces sex charges involving a minor.

The School District of Palm Beach County said Reginald D. Stanley, 55, of West Palm Beach, was arrested by school police and turned over to the Palm Beach County Detention Center.

Stanley is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd and lascivious battery.

Records show he is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

The school district said Stanley last worked on the Dwyer Community High School Campus more than a year and a half ago.

According to investigators, the alleged crimes involved one victim over the course of four years beginning in 1998 and ending in 2002.

The school district said the case was reopened in 2020 when the accuser contacted school police with new information that was not available when she first approached investigators in 2019.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the district said school police interviewed several individuals. No additional potential victims have been identified in the case.

Stanley was the interim head football coach at Dwyer High School in 2019 following the retirement of longtime coach Jack Daniels.

Officials said Stanley did not work at any other Palm Beach County schools besides Dwyer.

The school district said Stanley was reassigned to another location, off-campus and away from students, as the investigation progressed.