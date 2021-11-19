Soccer-themed funeral services planned for Ryan Rogers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Funeral services have been planned for the 14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.

A celebration of life for Ryan Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

The teenager's body was found Tuesday near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

WPTV Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

David Craven, president of the league, said Ryan's mother wanted his memorial to be soccer-themed and is encouraging everyone to wear their soccer jerseys.

Palm Beach Gardens police haven't revealed a cause of death, but investigators returned to the scene Friday morning to take measurements.

Police said an autopsy has been completed. The results have not yet been released.