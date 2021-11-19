Watch
NewsRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Soccer-themed funeral services planned for Ryan Rogers

14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
items.[0].videoTitle
Funeral services have been set for Ryan Rogers, the 14-year-old soccer lover found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.
Ryan Rogers in soccer uniform with Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association backdrop
Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 17:47:29-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Funeral services have been planned for the 14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.

A celebration of life for Ryan Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

The teenager's body was found Tuesday near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

investigators at scene where Ryan Rogers found dead, Nov. 19, 2021
Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

David Craven, president of the league, said Ryan's mother wanted his memorial to be soccer-themed and is encouraging everyone to wear their soccer jerseys.

Palm Beach Gardens police haven't revealed a cause of death, but investigators returned to the scene Friday morning to take measurements.

Police said an autopsy has been completed. The results have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.