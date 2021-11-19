Soccer-themed funeral services planned for Ryan Rogers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Funeral services have been planned for the 14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.
A celebration of life for Ryan Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.
Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.
The teenager's body was found Tuesday near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.
Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.
David Craven, president of the league, said Ryan's mother wanted his memorial to be soccer-themed and is encouraging everyone to wear their soccer jerseys.
Palm Beach Gardens police haven't revealed a cause of death, but investigators returned to the scene Friday morning to take measurements.
Police said an autopsy has been completed. The results have not yet been released.