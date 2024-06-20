Construction worker possibly drowned in the Woodbury Lake community

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A construction worker reportedly fell into the lake at the Gardens of Woodberry residential complex while working on repairing a pipe near the lake, Wednesday.

Jordan Lee, has lived in Woodberry for 25 years, he said it was early this afternoon when police and fire rescue officials swarmed the area. “First thing I heard was the sirens, and they were loud.”

#BREAKING Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating after a victim drowned in a lake at the Gardens of Woodberry neighborhood. The victim was retrieved from the lake and was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/U7lwC0BrbF — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) June 19, 2024

He and other neighbors said a group of construction workers were repairing a pipe near the lake since Monday. Palm Beach Gardens Police officers and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue officials responded to the call.

"They got the divers to come," stated Lee. "Everybody was looking for him.”

PBGPD officials said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but, did not identify the victim. They also have not confirmed the victim's condition.

“I’d like to think that something good could happen and maybe he would be revived or something but, with all the time that went by, I just don’t think it’s gonna be true," stated Lee. "My prayers are with the family.”

Lee and several neighbors said situations like these are uncommon for their neighborhood. The incident is still under investigation.