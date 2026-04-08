Ampera opens Palm Beach Gardens facility to build compact, 'ultra-safe' mobile nuclear power reactors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An advanced nuclear energy company opened the doors to its new global headquarters and manufacturing facility off Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday.

The company, Ampera, is building a new class of energy systems, creating what it calls an "ultra-safe" and compact nuclear reactor that could power entire communities.

Ampera has hired 100 people to start, with plans to scale to 2,500 employees. The company hopes to eventually produce 150 systems a year at the facility.

Founder and CEO Brian Matthews gave WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman an exclusive first look at the product being manufactured.

"Proud to be an American company," Matthews said. "Can't think of a better place to be."

Ampera claims to have cracked the code on mobile nuclear reactors, condensing a nuclear power plant into the size of a shipping container.

"We hopefully will be the first company to bring this to market," Matthews said.

Unlike most nuclear power plants, which use enriched uranium, Ampera's generators use a different energy source called thorium.

"Thorium is naturally abundant. It's got an extremely long half-life, so we find it everywhere. And thorium gives you tremendous benefits," Matthews said.

Two of the biggest benefits are that thorium produces less radioactive waste and carries zero risk of a runaway reaction that could cause a meltdown or disaster.

"We don't have a self-sustaining chain reaction. And if you don't have a self-sustaining chain reaction, if you remove the power to neutron generators, the system can only shut down. It is impossible for the system to continue, so that's completely unique in nuclear technology. It's been sort of Holy Grail," Matthews said.

The compact and mobile reactors are currently in the pre-application process for regulatory approval. Ampera's goal is to power AI data centers, military infrastructure, industry and eventually homes.

"The systems can power thousands of homes, 10,000 to 20,000 homes," Matthews said.

"The natural evolution of that is to power communities, remote communities, any communities that aren't grid-connected," Matthews said.

While the startup still has hurdles to clear before powering communities, Matthews said production will be up and running by the end of the decade.

"That is the dream. We'll go step by step, but the technology will do the talking," Matthews said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

