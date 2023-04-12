2 suspects arrested in fatal Palm Beach Gardens shooting

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Two men are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Palm Beach Gardens earlier this year.

The shooting took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of North Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard and involved a crashed vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim.

The injured person, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where they later died from their injuries.

Police said an investigation revealed that the crash was a result of a shooting, and the suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan.

Detectives were able to identify the vehicle and the two individuals involved.

Akeem Eliah Rivers was taken into custody on March 29 in Texas by the U.S. Marshals and the Houston Police Department, in partnership with Palm Beach Gardens police.

He faces a charge of premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Palm Beach Gardens police, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, arrested Keondre DeCharles Antonion Sisnett in West Palm Beach on Wednesday. He faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Despite the two arrests, police said the investigation is still ongoing.