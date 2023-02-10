Surveillance video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.

Investigators told WPTV that one man is in the hospital but would not comment on his condition or if he was shot.

Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m., but the moments that led up to the crash remain under investigation.

"We've been in business for like two years here, so we've never seen anything like that," Gardens Market Manager MD Jewel said.

WPTV Gardens Market Manager MD Jewel shares his surprise regarding Thursday's shooting and crash near his business in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jewel provided WPTV with security camera footage of the incident, which occurred in front of his store.

In the video, there is an obscure sound moments before the vehicles come into the frame.

"I got the one big sound there, kind of a shooting sound there and one car coming to hit our property," Jewel said.

In the video, it appeared that a white car came across the road as it was making a right turn onto North Military Trail.

WPTV An employee of a nearby gym discusses the traffic backups that occurred at the shooting and crash.

The video showed the white car seemed to veer in front of a red van before crashing into the median. The red van then drove up onto the sidewalk and came to a stop.

"Palm Beach Gardens is a nice city, everything is nice," Jewel said. "But I've never seen anything before like this, a shooting happening there," Jewel said.

Employees of nearby businesses said the incident caused backups for several hours.

"A lot of traffic delays, and the gym slowed down because people were waiting about 45 minutes to an hour," an employee of a nearby gym told WPTV.

Palm Beach Gardens police said they are now working with the state attorney's office on the case but have not said if any arrests have been made.