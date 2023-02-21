Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

$3,000 reward offered in deadly Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash

Incident occurred Feb. 9 near Northlake Boulevard, Military Trail
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
Palm Beach Gardens police said a $3,000 reward was offered in a Feb. 9 homicide.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 17:23:30-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police said Tuesday that a $3,000 reward has been issued after a person was killed earlier this month.

Investigators said a homicide and crash occurred Feb. 9 in the area of Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail at about 4:41 p.m.

Police said they are seeking information, witnesses or video that may have recorded the events that unfolded involving a van and car.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have information, contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7