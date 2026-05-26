2 Indian River County deputies nominated for LEO Award after deadly eviction shooting that killed colleague

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — It has been just over six months since one of the darkest days in Indian River County Sheriff's Office history — and the wounds are still fresh.

Deputy Terri Sweeting Mashkow was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, during what began as a routine eviction call. Locksmith David Long, who was assisting deputies that day, also lost his life. Deputy Florentino "Tino" Arizpe was shot and wounded.

WATCH: Meghan McRoberts sits down with Sheriff Eric Flowers to discuss the mark these deputies have left on the community

IRCSO deputies nominated for LEO Award after deadly eviction shooting

Now, Arizpe and Sgt. Gary Farless — who backed up the deputies that day and never stopped fighting to protect his team — are nominated at this year's LEO Awards.

Memories of Mashkow remain front and center around the agency. Angel wings now sit atop her patrol car, and her picture adorns walls and memorials throughout the department.

"We still feel it every day. The loss of Terri has been tremendous on our agency," Sheriff Flowers said.

"We're out here doing this every day for Terri. We're doing it out for her memory," Flowers said.

The call on Nov. 21, 2025, was one deputies had handled hundreds of times before. They had served more than 500 eviction notices over two years without any problems.

"Terri had been there the day before to serve the final notice that they would be coming back the next day to evict this guy. This is what they do every day," Flowers said.

Mashkow, Arizpe, Long, and Farless returned the next day, not knowing for certain whether the man being evicted was inside.

"When the locksmith unlocks the door, [the suspect] just starts shooting," Flowers said.

The first shot struck Arizpe in the shoulder. The second hit Long, a wound that would ultimately kill him. The third shot hit Mashkow.

"These folks were in a hallway. They were in the worst possible scenario, a crossfire situation," Flowers said.

Arizpe retreated into the garage. Mashkow retreated into a bedroom. Farless also fell back inside the house. Both Farless and Arizpe kept firing.

"Both of those guys pushed through. They stayed in the fight," Flowers said.

"I mean, Tino's bleeding out of his shoulder. In the moment, he doesn't know how bad that wound is. He doesn't know if he's going to bleed out. That didn't stop him," Flowers said.

Mashkow also fired at the suspect before the shooter entered the bedroom and killed her.

"We know Terri put some bullets into him because he went in and reloaded," Flowers said.

As the suspect came back out, Arizpe fired again.

"Our heroes emerged from this. Tino ultimately fired the final shot that killed the bad guy," Flowers said.

"Tino and Gary avenged Terri's death and David Long's death. And they're really heroes for what they did out there that day," Flowers said.

Sheriff Flowers said body camera video shows the two deputies never panicked and never quit.

"Sgt. Farless, when he got on the radio, he was the calmest I've ever heard him. Just that alone, to be brave to stay brave for your team, to send them the message that we're going to be okay, we're going to get through this," Flowers said.

"They didn't for a second back down. They were ready to take that guy on and every chance they got to shoot at him, they took it," Flowers said.

Flowers said the team represents the very best of law enforcement.

"Tino and Gary showed that they signed up to be heroes. To be protectors," Flowers said.

"I'm just so proud of them, the bravery that they showed. They deserve this award," Flowers said.

WPTV

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