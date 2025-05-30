$1M available for Palm Beach Gardens residents to storm-proof homes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The official start of hurricane season is just days away and the urgency to prepare our homes is greater than ever.

Here at WPTV, we’ve listened to your concerns about the financial burden of storm-proofing your home as we're committed to uncovering solutions that can help you stay safe and secure.

WATCH: How residents can take advantage of storm-proofing grants

Palm Beach Gardens offering grants to residents to storm-proof homes

WPTV’s Joel Lopez discovered that families in Palm Beach Gardens may be eligible for funding to assist with critical storm-proofing repairs, potentially saving lives and homes.

With over $1 million available, now is the time to take action.

Lopez found that Palm Beach Gardens has set aside $1 million in funding for income-eligible residents who need help storm-proofing their homes through their single-family home improvement grant.

The city recognizes the pressing need for assistance and urges residents to apply quickly, as applications for these funds are now open.

At a quaint home in Palm Beach Gardens, resident Kirk Schroff is no stranger to the challenges hurricanes bring. Having lived in the area for over a decade, Schroff understands the importance of preparation.

“We’ve been here 12 years now,” he shared. “Water, waves, winds — it’s nothing to mess around with.”

Schroff proudly showed off the storm shutters and supplies he has invested in to prepare for the hurricane season. However, as he looks ahead, he realizes the significant expense of replacing his roof—a project that could cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

When asked if he could afford the roof replacement right now, Schroff’s reply was simply, “Uhh, no.”

Schroff lives with his wife and said he's relied on unemployment after losing his job while battling cancer to his arm.

"This house means everything to me. If we were to lose the dwelling I don't know what we would do," said Schroff.

Lopez sought to find Schroff — and others like him — some assistance. Palm Beach Gardens is offering income-eligible residents up to $40,000 to help replace roofs, windows, doors, and more.

Olivia Ellison, the development compliance manager with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, emphasizes the program’s goal: “We want to keep you in your home. If you can’t afford those big-ticket items, and you meet those income qualifications, we’re more than happy to help you.”

According to the website, to be eligible to receive funding, you meet the following criteria:



The applicant must be a resident of the city of Palm Beach Gardens and own their home within city limits. Not sure if you're a PBG resident? Use our Reisdency Check map to confirm.



The home must be owner-occupied and demonstrate homestead exemption.



No more than $50,000 in household liquid assets. Liquid assets do not include tax advantage retirement or educational savings accounts.



The applicant must certify the total household income, which may be not more than 120% of the local Area Median Income (AMI) for the household size, as determined by Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The city has made strides in helping low and moderate-income families over the past decade, but this new program aims to support working families as well.

This grant is the first time that workforce bracket families are able to qualify for assistance.

"We did have another program that was used for federal funds but this program is with city funds and its workforce housing funds," said Ellison. "It is important, and the reason for that is we have working families that live in this community and they also need help too."

This million-dollar initiative is structured as zero-interest loans that don’t have to be repaid if residents remain in their homes for the next five years.

“It would help us out considerably,” Schroff said. “Any type of funding would be awesome.”

If you’re a resident of Palm Beach Gardens in need of financial assistance to storm-proof your home, mark your calendar.

Palm Beach Gardens city officials will be hosting a community event at the Burns Road Community Center this Saturday, where you can ask questions and learn more about this opportunity.

