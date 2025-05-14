JUPITER, Fla. — The town of Jupiter is sliding more money into its slides, swings and playgrounds.

We asked town leaders why they're spending millions to overhaul its parks.

Why Jupiter is shelling out big bucks to renovate its parks

It was a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday at Maplewood Park, and another one last week at Indian Creek Park. But work was already underway, as the playground equipment had all been taken down.

Right before Indian Creek Park closed for construction, I stopped by and talked with Vanessa Loaiza, there with her son Kai, and a number of his friends.

Loaiza says the park was a part of their daily afterschool routine, and a personal favorite.

“Because it’s homey. It reminds me of parks when I was growing up... and we’re really going to miss this park. It has a nice feel to it," said Loaiza.

Indian Creek is one of the first three town parks to get a makeover. Maplewood Park and the playground at Jupiter Community Park will see a lot of work in the coming days.

“The playgrounds have become outdated and the people of Jupiter have spoken and asked for these upgrades," said Mike Hoffmann, who works in Community Services for the town.

Hoffmann said he understands the sentimental value of some of the parks, and many parents I spoke with remember when the Imagination Station was at Indian Creek Park.

Hoffmann says the renovations are badly needed.

“A lot of shade. Upgraded facilities, inclusivity. A lot of features on the swings... the turf is going to be more accessible," said Hoffmann.

The price tag for these first three projects is $2.7 million dollars, and will be complete by the fall.

A water play area, and a restroom, will be added at Indian Creek in 2026.

Twelve of the town's 13 parks will be renovated in the next five years at a total cost of $6.8 million dollars.

2025

Indian Creek Park Phase I

Jupiter Community Park

Maplewood Park

2026

Abacoa Community Park

Daily Park

Heights of Jupiter Park

Indian Creek Park Phase II (bathroom & sprayground)

Miracle Moment Park Playground (Community Center)

2027

FIND Park

Jupiter Village Park

2028

Old Town Hall Park

Lighthouse Park