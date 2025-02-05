Council approves construction of new playgrounds at 3 parks in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — New playgrounds are coming to the town of Jupiter.

Town council unanimously approved construction of new playgrounds at Indian Creek Park, Jupiter Community Park and Maplewood Park during a council meeting Tuesday night.

The total cost for upgrades at the three parks is $2,674,504.99 and would be funded by the capital improvement program, according to a town memo.

Jupiter will collaborate with RSI to begin construction in spring 2025, with completion anticipated by fall 2025.

To view renderings of all three playgrounds, click here.