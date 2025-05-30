WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Jupiter

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Jupiter on Friday morning, speaking at a Home Depot on Indiantown Road.

DeSantis is being joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and other local lawmakers.

He is speaking about preparing for tropical weather ahead of hurricane season, which starts Sunday.

Currently, there is no sales tax holiday like years past to save money on supplies like batteries, generators and flashlights. This comes as Florida lawmakers still work to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

This is the governor's second trip to Palm Beach County this week. On Wednesday, he was in Loxahatchee Groves for a bill signing event at Big Dog Ranch.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.