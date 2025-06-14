Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Trump supporters celebrate Flag Day, president’s birthday with boat parade in Jupiter

Trump Boat Parade
WPTV
Trump Boat Parade
Posted

JUPITER, Fla. — As anti-Trump protests took place across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, Trump supporters gathered at Jupiter Inlet to celebrate Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

The heat didn't stop the hundreds of people from getting together for a boat parade on Saturday morning.

Supporters were there waving Trump flags, cheering, wearing their favorite Trump gear, and singing 'Happy Birthday'. The boats set sail for Mar-A-Lago to show their support for the president.

Edward Demmer, a participant in the parade, says: "We love our president, we love our country, we love the police, and everything is great."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening