Trump supporters celebrate Flag Day, president’s birthday with boat parade in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — As anti-Trump protests took place across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, Trump supporters gathered at Jupiter Inlet to celebrate Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

The heat didn't stop the hundreds of people from getting together for a boat parade on Saturday morning.

Supporters were there waving Trump flags, cheering, wearing their favorite Trump gear, and singing 'Happy Birthday'. The boats set sail for Mar-A-Lago to show their support for the president.

Edward Demmer, a participant in the parade, says: "We love our president, we love our country, we love the police, and everything is great."

