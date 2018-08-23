Train quiet zones take effect in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach is now among the list of cities in Palm Beach County under a quiet zone.

The quiet zone allows for trains to pass through the city without having to sound their horns. Engineers may sound the horn during an emergency or during the presence of a vehicle or a person on the tracks, including railroad maintenance employees or contractors conducting work.

To celebrate the milestone the city will be hosting a “Quiet Coffee Hour” at East Ocean Café, 412 East Ocean Avenue from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. East Ocean Café borders the railroad tracks at Ocean Avenue in downtown Boynton Beach. Complimentary coffee will be provided.

Millions of dollars went into updating the city’s railroad crossings which were funded by state and federal money. Freight trains and Brightline passenger trains are included in the quiet zone designation.

People are reminded not to try and beat the train.