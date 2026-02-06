Renovated US 1 Jupiter Bridge uses state-of-the-art technology to protect pedestrians

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter U.S. 1 Bridge received major safety and technology upgrades after a $125 million reconstruction project that wrapped up in December following four years of construction.

The enhanced bridge features artificial intelligence-powered thermal cameras that can detect people, bicyclists and cars on the bridge. Bridge tenders now monitor four screens displaying thermal imaging to ensure no one is on the bridge before opening it for marine traffic.

"They are alerted with an audible message that someone is on the movable spans," said Kelley Hall, a structures maintenance engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The thermal imaging system helps bridge tenders see heat signatures when visibility is poor.

"When it is dark and gloomy or if there's fog it is a challenge to see the other side of the bridge, so the tender is allowed to use the thermal imaging to see the actual heat foot print of someone being there," Hall said.

FDOT also installed a LiDAR motion sensor system with a fail-safe mechanism.

"If there's any motion, then the tender is unable to actually open the bridge, the locks will not drive out and he can't continue with his sequence," Hall said.

The safety features have been added to all movable bridges from Broward to Indian River County, though only about half currently have the LiDAR systems installed.

The technology aims to prevent tragedies like the 2022 death of a woman who walked her bike across the Royal Park Bridge as it opened between West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island.

Beyond safety improvements, the reconstructed Jupiter bridge includes wider lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes. The structure is also taller, which means less traffic delays.

"After construction we're doing 42% less openings, so that's great for the traveling public," Hall said.

FDOT says the combination of fewer openings and enhanced safety systems keeps traffic moving while protecting everyone who crosses the bridge. FDOT officials emphasize that while the technology makes the bridge safer, the public should still follow traffic rules.

