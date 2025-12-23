$122 million US 1 Jupiter Bridge replacement project completed ahead of schedule

JUPITER, Fla. — Work has finished on the U.S. 1 Jupiter Bridge replacement project, more than four years after construction began.

According to a Tuesday email from the construction project spokesperson, work was completed ahead of schedule and accepted by the Florida Department of Transportation on Friday.

The project, which cost $122 million, consisted of replacing the existing bridge, improving facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians and improving horizontal and vertical clearances at the navigable waterway channel.

Cruz Public Rleations The U.S. 1 Jupiter Bridge Replacement project was completed ahead of schedule and accepted by the Florida Department of Transportation on Dec. 19, 2025.

Intersection improvements also occurred at the following locations:



U.S. 1 at SR 706/Indiantown Road

Alternate A1A and SR 706/Indiantown Road

U.S. 1 and Alternate A1A/Beach Road

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) website said permanent intersection improvements also occurred at Alternate A1A and Old Dixie Highway.

Intelligent Transportation System devices were installed to improve traffic flow.

Minor improvements were also made to the Alternate A1A bridge, according to FDOT.

All lanes of the bridge were open in April, but crews have still had to periodically close it to traffic Sunday through Thursday nights for final construction, testing and inspection.

FDOT previously estimated the project would not wrap up until early 2026.