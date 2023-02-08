Owner, employee of Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter accused of practicing medicine without license

JUPITER, Fla. — The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.

Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint operation with the Florida Department of Health at Aqua Laser Studio, located at 775 West Indiantown Road, on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the department of health received a tip from a former employee that Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45, was conducting a variety of cosmetic injections without a medical license.

The former employee said on two occasions Lopez-Oramas, known as J-Lo, injected her with a neuromodulation injection known as Xeomin.

The tipster also told police that the owner of the business, Donna Shuman, 54, was present in the office acting as a medical assistant during her first injection.

In the two months that the former employee worked at Aqua Laser Studio, she said that she witnessed Lopez-Oramas conduct at least 50 injections into patients. She also said that she would help get patients ready and be an assistant in the room during the procedures.

During her employment, the former employee told police that she never met or saw the doctor who the business was licensed under.

WPTV Aqua Laser Studio is located at 775 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

According to the department of health, Lopez-Oramas does not have a license to perform these injections and is not a registered nurse, physician's assistant or doctor.

However, the affidavit said that numerous reviews of Google stated that "J-Lo" administered Botox to patients and did an excellent job.

A friend of the former employee also told police that she received Botox treatments from Lopez-Oramas.

Based on this evidence, the affidavit said that an undercover agent with the department of health made a Feb. 7 appointment to have Botox injections with Lopez-Oramas.

The undercover agent posed as a patient and was accompanied by an undercover Jupiter police detective.

On the day of the appointment, police said Lopez-Oramas started to prep her skin for injections, prompting Jupiter police officers to enter the business and handcuff him.

Lopez-Oramas told police he had worked at Aqua Laser Studio since August 2022 and was hired by Shuman to conduct the cosmetic procedures.

Police said Shuman was not present at the time of the undercover operation but later returned and was also placed under custody.

When the police told Shuman that Lopez-Oramas did not have a license to work at the facility, the affidavit said that Shuman replied, "He doesn't have a license?"

Police said they then informed her that it was her responsibility to know those things.

Both Shulman and Lopez-Oramas face multiple charges of practicing medicine without an active license while Lopez-Oramas also faces an additional charge of battery.

Police said charges are pending against a third person.