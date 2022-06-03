One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Officials say one person is dead after an early morning car fire at Indiantown Rd. and Alt A1A.

The car was left unrecognizable after it was split in half and went up in flames.

The car is being towed away from the scene. You can see here what remains completely split in half. https://t.co/8JLwQhKKO7 pic.twitter.com/jeK5ghSTJp — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) June 3, 2022

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say the car was likely traveling westbound on Indiantown Rd. when it lost control and drove off the road. The car was split in half by electricity poles.

Officials say they received multiple calls of a car fire.

Two lanes are closed going westbound on Indiantown Rd. near Alt A1A. as of 7 a.m..

