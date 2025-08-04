JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County mother is speaking out after losing both her 16-year-old daughter and mother-in-law in a tragic crash over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alexander Run and Randolph Siding Road in the Jupiter Farms community.

WATCH: 'It's crucial': Juanita North raising concerns about intersection where the crash happened

Mother speaks out after 16-year-old daughter, mother-in-law killed in Jupiter Farms crash

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Deidre North was driving with her granddaughter, Jade North, when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign and collided with another vehicle. The car then veered off the road and struck a tree.

Deidre died at the scene. Jade was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries.

“I got an SOS note on my phone that there was… Jade was in a car accident, and her current location was St. Mary’s,” said Jade’s mother, Juanita North. “My husband immediately drove down there, but unfortunately didn’t make it in time to see her.”

Juanita is now grieving two generations of loss.

“My mother-in-law, great grandmother. She’s always been here for us,” she said.

Courtesy of family Jade North

Jade had just begun her junior year at Jupiter High School and was known for her artistic gifts and joyful spirit.

“She’s a great, great artist,” Juanita said. “She’d light up every room she walks in.”

Juanita said the school has offered counseling services to students who may be struggling to process the sudden loss.

“Jupiter High School was kind enough to reach out,” she said. “They will have counselors at school ready for any child that needs to talk.”

Jupiter Grandmother, teen granddaughter killed in Jupiter Farms crash Emma Romano

While the family mourns, they’re also raising concerns about the intersection where the crash occurred.

Christopher Wolf, father of the 27-year-old man driving the other vehicle, told WPTV the intersection has long been dangerous — and Juanita agrees.

“My main goal for wanting to do the interview is the safety of that road,” she said. “It’s crucial. It needs to be a four-way stop. A four-way stop would be the best thing. And speed bumps.”

Juanita said her daughter and mother-in-law were only blocks from home when the crash happened.

“They were headed home… four blocks away,” she said softly.

The driver of the other vehicle is expected to recover, according to authorities.

In the meantime, Juanita is asking the community for help with funds to lay her daughter and mother-in-law to rest.

