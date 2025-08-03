77-year-old driver, teen passenger killed after failing to stop at stop sign

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred at the intersection of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run on Saturday afternoon.

According to the crash report, at around 4:40 p.m. on August 3, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Ford SUV was traveling west on Randolph Siding Road and entered the intersection without stopping or yielding. It pulled directly into the path of a Ford pick-up truck that was traveling north on Alexander Run, which then struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

The impact sent the SUV spinning off the road, where it crashed into a tree. It came to a final stop in a grassy area at the northwest corner of the intersection. The truck veered into the opposite lane but was eventually brought under control by the driver, who came to a safe stop in the correct lane.

The driver of the SUV, 77-year-old Deidre North of Jupiter, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital via TraumaHawk but later died from their injuries.

