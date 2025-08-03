Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
77-year-old driver, teen passenger killed after failing to stop at stop sign

Saturday afternoon's crash occurred at the intersection of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred at the intersection of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run on Saturday afternoon.

According to the crash report, at around 4:40 p.m. on August 3, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Ford SUV was traveling west on Randolph Siding Road and entered the intersection without stopping or yielding. It pulled directly into the path of a Ford pick-up truck that was traveling north on Alexander Run, which then struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

The impact sent the SUV spinning off the road, where it crashed into a tree. It came to a final stop in a grassy area at the northwest corner of the intersection. The truck veered into the opposite lane but was eventually brought under control by the driver, who came to a safe stop in the correct lane.

The driver of the SUV, 77-year-old Deidre North of Jupiter, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital via TraumaHawk but later died from their injuries.

