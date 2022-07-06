Watch Now
Missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia

No arrests made in case at this time, police say
An Amber Alert for a missing Jupiter teenager was canceled Wednesday morning after she was possibly abducted Saturday.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 06, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — Police said Wednesday that a missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in Georgia.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was safely located near Chamblee, Georgia, which is northeast of Atlanta.

Police said Tuesday that officers were investigating the teen's disappearance, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Officials said she was possibly abducted by Oliver Ramos on Saturday from her home on Fourth Street in Jupiter.

Jupiter police, the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chamblee Police Department, worked together to identify the teen's location.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case at this time "pending further investigation" of the incident.

Anyone with further information regarding the case may contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.

