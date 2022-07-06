JUPITER, Fla. — Police said Wednesday that a missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in Georgia.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was safely located near Chamblee, Georgia, which is northeast of Atlanta.

Police said Tuesday that officers were investigating the teen's disappearance, which prompted an Amber Alert.

I just spoke with the mom of Ashley Reyes moments after she found out her daughter had been found. She only spoke in Spanish but essentially she is happy. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX https://t.co/72bUQ03XyE pic.twitter.com/1o1lCRNSBD — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 6, 2022

Officials said she was possibly abducted by Oliver Ramos on Saturday from her home on Fourth Street in Jupiter.

Jupiter police, the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chamblee Police Department, worked together to identify the teen's location.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case at this time "pending further investigation" of the incident.

Anyone with further information regarding the case may contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.