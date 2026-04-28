Local captain's viral video highlights dangerous shifting sandbar at Jupiter Inlet

JUPITER, Fla. — A viral video from a local boat captain is drawing attention to dangerous conditions at the Jupiter Inlet, where a shifting sandbar is creating hazards for boaters.

The Jupiter Inlet Navigation District, which manages the waters, is in active discussions to figure out a fix. The district held a call today with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the issue.

WATCH: Officials discussing potential solutions to fix the waterway

Local captain's viral video highlights dangerous sandbar at Jupiter Inlet

Captain Tyler Baruch, a Jupiter native and professional fishing captain of 15 years, posted a video calling on elected officials to act. The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

“Coming from someone who grew up here, and I just moved back recently, it's worse now than ever. And other local captains have said the same thing,” Baruch said.

Baruch said it is just a matter of time before someone dies.

"If you don't hit the cut perfectly, and you hit the sandbar and there's a wave, the wave can flip your boat, and you can either get crushed by the boat or potentially get knocked out and drowned," Baruch said.

He recalled a recent close call on the water.

"We almost flipped. We were pretty much vertical. The boat was almost about to flip. And I was so scared,” Baruch said.

Baruch said the dredging happening right now at the inlet is actually making the problem worse.

"There's been a dredge sitting right here. And they're putting that sand on the beach so the second we get a decent swell, that sand gets swept out of the beach and clogs up the inlet,” Baruch said.

He wants a solution soon.

“All I think they need to do is keep up consistent dredge pumping, just like we have in West Palm and other inlets… and then the end, it'll stay deep and everything will be fine,” Baruch said.

Col. Brandon Bowman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addressed the situation.

"The Jupiter Inlet is one that is managed by the Jupiter Inland Navigation District and we're working very closely with them to help them get additional permits,” Bowman said.

Congressman Brian Mast said the inlet is not a federally maintained channel, meaning the Corps cannot simply send equipment to fix it. He said there are additional complications with turtle nesting season.

"You got essentially three days left before you get into the turtle nesting season on that beach, so they can't necessarily dump it on the beach there," Mast said.

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