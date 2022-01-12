Watch
LIVE: Lumber spill shuts down Interstate 95 southbound at Indiantown Road in Jupiter

Semi-truck jackknifes, spilling pallets of lumber across highway
Florida Department of Transportation
A lumber spill on Interstate 95 at Indiantown Road in Jupiter on Jan. 12, 2022.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 12, 2022
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down in Jupiter on Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer spilled lumber on the highway.

The wreck is at the exit to Indiantown Road.

Video from a Florida Department of Transportation camera shows a semi-truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of I-95 and pallets of lumber scattered all over the interstate.

At least one other vehicle — a white sedan — was towed away from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there are injuries in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

