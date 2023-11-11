Jupiter Veterans Day ceremony honors service members, including dad electrocuted

JUPITER, Fla. — As you meet your friends for dinner, take the kids to the park, or relax in your own home, this weekend, the Town of Jupiter is reminding folks this Veterans Day to remember that the freedoms we mindlessly exercise each and every day are freedoms many people gave their lives to protect.

Saturday, the Town held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, which included reading the names of those honored through the Town's Veterans Memorial Legacy Brick Program.

The program, opened in 2020, allows members of the community to purchase a brick for a family member or loved one that served in a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

"In service to one’s country, personal cost takes on an entirely different meaning, one that can’t be described with a dollar bill," Navy Command Master Chief Richard “Dwight” Hanners, a guest speaker at the program, said.

Command Master Chief Richard “Dwight” Hanners was a guest speaker at Veterans Day event in Jupiter. Nov. 11, 2023



One of the bricks honors Nate Davenport, the Jupiter father of four who was electrocutedwhile saving his children from a fountain at Harbourside Place.

Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski said on a day to honor those across our communities and remember the lives no longer with us, it's important to remember the cost they paid cannot be repaid.

"You can’t even begin, no you can’t begin, but we’re at least expanding how we recognize it," Kuretski said.

Scott Friesman and his family were one of the many who attended the ceremony, and participated in the Brick Legacy program.

James Bailey/WPTV In Jupiter, the Friesmans purchased a brick in honor of Scott's father, Dr. Richard Friesman, a U.S. Navy veteran who passed away in January.



The Friesmans purchased a brick in honor of Scott's father, Dr. Richard Friesman, a U.S. Navy veteran who passed away in January.

"This was a way to honor him and all he’s done for our country," Friesman's niece Casey said. "For the grandchildren, he got a brick for us over at the Jupiter lighthouse. So this was just one of those wacky symbols to say hey, here’s a brick for you too."

"To say thank you," Scott Friesman added.

To learn more about the Veterans Memorial Legacy Brick Program, click here.

