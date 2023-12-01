Watch Now
Jupiter real estate business target of 'angry' threats following mix-up involving Tim Ferriter

'They are very angry, and they are angry at me, even though I haven't done anything,' Heather Towe says
An ordeal involving Tim Ferriter is impacting a Palm Beach County business owner who said her company is being falsely targeted.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Nov 30, 2023
JUPITER, Fla. — There is new fallout involving a Jupiter father who was convicted of locking his adopted son in a box-like structure.

Tim Ferriter, 48, was convicted last month on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Court documents suggest that Ferriter would have two job opportunities if he is released from prison.

However, at least one of those job offers has been called a forgery.

The other job opportunity allegedly came from "Dream Outdoor Properties" in Jupiter.

Now, the whole ordeal is impacting a Palm Beach County business owner who said her company is now being targeted.

The defendant's attorneys recently submitted a letter to the court that said Ferriter had a job offer at "Dream Outdoor Properties" in Jupiter.

However, Heather Towe owns a different business called "Jupiter Dream Life" and thinks the similar name is not helping her business.

"Today's been really stressful," Towe said. "Somebody sent a message at 1 a.m."

And the bad reviews haven't stopped.

Heather Towe says people are mistaking her business, causing them to send her nasty comments.
"We got a handful throughout the day," Towe said. "A lot of things I just deleted."

Her real estate business started to receive messages about "hiring a monster."

Another person called the company disgusting and threatened to protest her business Monday.

"They are very angry, and they are angry at me, even though I haven't done anything," Towe said.

Towe believes her real estate company called "Jupiter Dream Life" is getting confused for "Dream Outdoor Properties," which was mentioned in the court-submitted letter.

Lawyers for Tim Ferriter contend that a job offer from "Dream Outdoor Properties" is legitimate.
Ferriter was sentenced to five years in prison after his child abuse conviction.

WPTV called "Dream Outdoors Properties," which on their website lists four different numbers, but each number is disconnected. The company's website also only lists offices in Colorado.

"This could absolutely devastate our reputation, which is terrifying because we haven't done anything," Towe said.

Regardless of where the company is located, Towe will continue to watch other bad reviews and negative messages pop up.

Ferriter's attorney changed their filing to reflect that a Mazda of Palm Beach job offer isn't real.

However, they contend that the job offer from "Dream Outdoor Properties" in Jupiter is legitimate.

