Tim Ferriter has jobs waiting for him if he's released on bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida father who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in the garage of the family's Jupiter home wants to be released from jail while his attorneys appeal his conviction and prison sentence.

Attorneys for Tim Ferriter filed a motion last week asking a Palm Beach County judge to grant their client's release on bond until the matter has been settled.

They claim that, if Ferriter is released on bond, he would live with his wife at a home in Palm Beach Gardens. They also claim Ferriter has two job offers waiting for him.

"Mr. Ferriter has made plans for his employment upon his release so that he can provide for his family," attorneys William R. Ponall and Prya Murad wrote. "Ferriter plans to work for Dream Outdoor Properties as a sales assistant in Jupiter, Florida."

Should that job "not work out, Mr. Ferriter has also been offered a sales position at Mazda of Palm Beach," the attorneys wrote.

Letters supporting those claims were included with the motion.

Ferriter, 48, was convicted last month on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

CourtTV Tim Ferriter is shown on a Ring camera video on a courtroom monitor during his trial, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Judge Howard Coates sentenced Ferriter to five years in prison, which was less than what the state had sought but more than his attorneys had requested.

Defense attorneys unsuccessfully sought to have Ferriter released from jail while he awaited sentencing, but Coates denied the request.

Prosecutors convinced jurors during his trial that Ferriter treated his 14-year-old adopted son like a prisoner in their home, forcing the boy to sleep in an 8x8 windowless room in the garage of their Egret Landing home with nothing but a mattress, a desk and a bucket in which to defecate. The only time he was allowed out was to go to school.

Ferriter's wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges and still awaiting trial. She was present throughout her husband's trial and sentencing hearing.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal will decide whether Ferriter should receive a new trial.