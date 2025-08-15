Jupiter Police Chief Michael Barbera retiring after a year at the helm

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter is once again looking for a person to lead the town's police department.

After about a year as police chief, the town announced Friday that Michael Barbera is retiring Oct. 3 after officials said he reached mandatory retirement.

Barbera took the helm of the Jupiter Police Department last October after joining the agency as an officer in 1996.

"I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities the Town of Jupiter has provided me and my family since I joined the Jupiter Police Department in 1996," Barbera said in a statement. "It has been an honor to serve Jupiter's residents and represent one of the most prestigious law enforcement agencies in Florida."

Barbera served as deputy chief with the department from November 2021 until his promotion to chief last October. He served with the Jupiter Police Department in various roles for 29 years.

"Chief Barbera has been a dynamic leader throughout his career," Town Manager Frank Kitzerow, who served as Jupiter police chief from 2005 through 2018, said. "He dedicated much of his life to serving our Town and has excelled in every step of his career."

Barbera became Jupiter's police chief last year after David England stepped down, having served in the position since February 2021.