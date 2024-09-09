Jupiter Chief of Police David England announces retirement after 26 years with department

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Chief of Police David England announced Monday that he will be retiring from Jupiter Police Department (JPD) on Oct. 31.

England, who has been with JPD for 26 years, has been chief since February 2021. Prior to that, he was promoted to captain in 2012, major in 2013 and named deputy chief in 2018.

England has served the Jupiter community in many roles, including field training officer, firearms instructor, training coordinator, S.W.A.T. team member and S.W.A.T. team commander.

"I would like to thank the Town Council, the residents of Jupiter, and all the all of the members of the Jupiter Police Department for the opportunity to serve as the Chief of the Jupiter Police Department,” England said in the press release. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Jupiter Police Department and believe they truly provide the finest law enforcement services and do so while building meaningful relationships with our community.”

Jupiter will announce their plans for replacing England in the weeks ahead, according to the announcement.