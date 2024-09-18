Jupiter man arrested for threats against Trump, Vance released from house arrest

Police charged 68-year-old Michael Wiseman in July after his social media posts allegedly included calls for the murder of Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Wiseman has now reached a pre-trial intervention agreement with prosecutors that could eventually lead to charges being dropped.

Under the agreement, Wiseman will have regular mental health screenings and will not be allowed to have firearms.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office emailed a statement this afternoon: