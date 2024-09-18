Jupiter man arrested for threats against Trump, Vance released from house arrest

Police charged 68-year-old Michael Wiseman in July after his social media posts allegedly included calls for the murder of Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.
Wiseman has now reached a pre-trial intervention agreement with prosecutors that could eventually lead to charges being dropped.
Jupiter
Under the agreement, Wiseman will have regular mental health screenings and will not be allowed to have firearms.
The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office emailed a statement this afternoon:
We agreed to the Pre-Trial Intervention resolution in this case after considering the defendant's medical conditions and circumstances surrounding his offense, and his lack of criminal history. This agreement ensures the safety of the community with conditions that provide for the defendant's continuing mental health treatment and restrictions from possessing any firearms or weapons. Any violations by the defendant would void the agreement and he would face prosecution of the felony charge. The defendant, a first-time offender, also admitted guilt in making the threats that led to his arrest.