Jupiter family escapes after home struck by lightning, 2-year-old notices smoke

The woman later attempted to reenter the home for personal items, Martin County Fire Rescue says
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to house fire in Jupiter, Florida on August 17, 2023.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 18, 2023
JUPITER, Fla. — A woman and her two children escaped a house fire unharmed after one of the children noticed smoke and alerted the family.

The incident happened at a home in the 11000 block of Southeast Tiffany Way at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the woman and her kids, ages 2 and 11, were inside the home when it was struck by lightning.

The 2-year-old noticed smoke, alerted the family and they were able to make it out safely, rescue crews said.

The woman later attempted to reenter the home through the garage for personal items, Martin County Fire Rescue said. However, a captain on scene noticed and made sure she got back out.

This lightning strike is one of numerous incidents that occurred during the severe thunderstorms in Palm Beach County Thursday. Many residents reported downed trees, a Boynton Beach resident had the roof of his tiki hut blown off, and a tree even fell on a school bus in West Palm Beach.

