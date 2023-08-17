Large tree topples over, lands on school bus on Parker Avenue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large tree landed on top of a school bus Thursday during a powerful afternoon thunderstorm in West Palm Beach.

It happened on Parker Avenue near Howard Park, not far from a West Palm Beach fire station.

Severe #Weather #TarfficAlert Parker Avenue from Kanuga Drive to Belvedere Road closed after a large tree fell onto a school bus during a storm. About 20 kids on the bus were safely evacuated without any injuries. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/4ASg87hthL — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) August 17, 2023

The large tree was partially resting on the roof of the bus, denting it.

About 20 children were on the bus at the time, but they were able to get out safely, police said.

The view of the bus from Parker and Kanuga on the north side. Video: @PIOMikeJ on scene pic.twitter.com/21IuMaA1PV — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) August 17, 2023

A school district spokeswoman said most of the children walked home, but five stayed behind to get picked up. She wouldn't reveal the name of the school from which the bus was dropping off students.

Parker Avenue was closed between Belvedere Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.