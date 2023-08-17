Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Large tree topples over, lands on school bus on Parker Avenue

Nobody is hurt when a large tree fell onto a school bus in West Palm Beach.
large tree on top of school bus on Parker Avenue, Aug. 17, 2023
Posted at 5:07 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:10:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large tree landed on top of a school bus Thursday during a powerful afternoon thunderstorm in West Palm Beach.

It happened on Parker Avenue near Howard Park, not far from a West Palm Beach fire station.

The large tree was partially resting on the roof of the bus, denting it.

About 20 children were on the bus at the time, but they were able to get out safely, police said.

A school district spokeswoman said most of the children walked home, but five stayed behind to get picked up. She wouldn't reveal the name of the school from which the bus was dropping off students.

Parker Avenue was closed between Belvedere Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7