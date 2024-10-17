Watch Now
How Halloween events like this can change a child's life

Chasin A Dream Foundation hosting Pumpkin Fest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter this weekend
Taylor Swift's mega popular Eras Tour descends on South Florida this week, and a bright spot for the WPTV squad in covering it has been surprising a brain cancer survivor with tickets to the concert.
Fundraiser 2.jpg
JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to surprise a teen cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger of Jupiter with concert tickets to see Taylor Swift at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday.

WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets.jpg

Jupiter

WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift tickets to cancer survivor

Ashley Glass

Now, Chasin A Dream, which connects local families with a child battling cancer to local resources, is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year: Pumpkin Fest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's free, family friendly, and includes more than 54 vendors that children can safely trick-or-treat with.

Fundraiser 1.jpg

"We have a pumpkin patch, live music, haunted houses, and more," said Lori Griffith, the founder of Chasin A Dream.

Fundraisers like this allow Chasin A Dream to continue to help children who are severely ill all year. Everyone is welcome at Pumpkin Fest 2024! For more information, click here.

