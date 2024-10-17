How Halloween events like this can change a child's life

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to surprise a teen cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger of Jupiter with concert tickets to see Taylor Swift at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday.

Jupiter

Now, Chasin A Dream, which connects local families with a child battling cancer to local resources, is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year: Pumpkin Fest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's free, family friendly, and includes more than 54 vendors that children can safely trick-or-treat with.

"We have a pumpkin patch, live music, haunted houses, and more," said Lori Griffith, the founder of Chasin A Dream.

Fundraisers like this allow Chasin A Dream to continue to help children who are severely ill all year. Everyone is welcome at Pumpkin Fest 2024! For more information, click here.