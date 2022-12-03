Friends, family celebrate life of Hobe Sound stabbing victim

JUPITER, Fla. — A community came together in Jupiter on Saturday to celebrate the life of a Martin County man who was stabbed to death last weekend.

This came after his alleged killer, Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, was caught Thursday night in north Florida.

Robert Tyler Meadows, 26, was stabbed multiple times at his home in Hobe Sound on Nov. 26.

The sheriff's office said Diaz and Meadows got into a fight at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound located off Sea Branch Boulevard.

Paramedics arrived and rushed Meadows to an area hospital, where he later died.

"He was kind," Jumanne Anderson, a friend of the victim, said. "He brought peace and love to this world."

WPTV Jumanne Anderson, a friend of Robert Tyler Meadows, was among those who attended Saturday's celebration of life.

"It was just so hard to believe," Meadows' mother, Amy "Star" Carter, said while crying.

His mother is now praying for strength.

"I know that somehow God is just helping me," Carter said. "Because without God, I wouldn't be able to take a bite of food or get out of bed."

Diaz was arrested in Jacksonville after being on the run for most of the week.

"I kinda shocked myself with how happy I was," Carter said. "My family all came, and we celebrated with a glass of wine."

WPTV Amy "Star" Carter recounts the memory of her son at Saturday's celebration of life.

The celebration of life for Meadows was held at his favorite beach, DuBois Park in Jupiter, bringing together dozens of family members and friends.

"I didn't know how loved he was until I saw all these people show up and that shows you that he brought so much peace to people’s lives," Anderson said. "That’s what brings us peace love and joy to know that he’s here with us in spirit."

Despite the pain from the loss of their friend and loved one, his legacy remains.

"I really believe that Jesus is holding him," Carter said. "I know he wasn't perfect his whole life, but I know he was saved."

Diaz will be transferred to Martin County to face manslaughter charges.