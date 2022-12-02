Hobe Sound stabbing suspect arrested in Jacksonville

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The man wanted by law enforcement after a deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound nearly a week ago has been arrested in Jacksonville, authorities said Friday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that detectives captured Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said Diaz and Robert Tyler Meadows got into a fight around 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound, located off Sea Branch Boulevard.

Diaz stabbed Meadows to death then took off, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it had been tracking leads and setting up surveillance over the last week in areas where Diaz was reportedly hiding out.

When detectives tried to arrest Diaz on Thursday night in Jacksonville, he jumped out of a window and tried to run away again. He was eventually captured by a K-9 unit from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

Diaz will be transported to Martin County to face manslaughter charges.