Frank Kitzerow appointed interim Jupiter town manager

Former police chief takes over after Matt Benoit resigned
The former Jupiter police chief was named the town's interim town manager.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 09, 2021
JUPITER, Fla. — A familiar face is returning to Jupiter. This time as interim town manager.

Former Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow was appointed to the job during a meeting held Monday night.

The Jupiter Town Council selected Kitzerow by a vote of 4 to 1.

Kitzerow was the town's chief of police from 2005 until 2018.

He resigned in April as the police chief for the School District of Palm Beach County — a job he had held since July 2018.

Jupiter's previous town manager, Matt Benoit, recently resigned after calls for ouster. He had held the post since 2017.

