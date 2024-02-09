Family of Nate Davenport fights to keep Harbourside Place fountain intact

JUPITER, Fla. — The family of the man who was electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place in Jupiter continues to fight for justice.

Nate Davenport died when he and another man went into the fountain to rescue children who were shocked in October.

The lawyer for Davenport's widow and four children has been pressing to keep the fountain intact.

Jupiter Harbourside fountains were 'leaking electrical voltage,' inspection finds Scott Sutton

The town of Jupiter later determined a light fixture in the fountain caused the water to be charged with electricity. The family filed a wrongful death suit in December.

Court documents show investigators for the Davenports inspected the fountain three times since mid-December.

According to those documents, the Davenports want to make sure the fountain is not destroyed or repaired so investigators can perform another inspection.

Inspectors want to fill the fountain with water and turn on the electric system to perform another test to recreate conditions at the time of Davenport's death.