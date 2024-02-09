Watch Now
Family of Nate Davenport fights to keep Harbourside Place fountain intact

Investigators seek to recreate conditions at time of Davenport's death
The family of the man who was electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place in Jupiter continues to fight for justice.
Chopper 5 view of the fountains at Harbourside Place. Oct. 23, 2023
Posted at 7:24 PM, Feb 08, 2024
JUPITER, Fla. — The family of the man who was electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place in Jupiter continues to fight for justice.

Nate Davenport died when he and another man went into the fountain to rescue children who were shocked in October.

The lawyer for Davenport's widow and four children has been pressing to keep the fountain intact.

Chopper 5 view of the fountains at Harbourside Place. Oct. 23, 2023

The town of Jupiter later determined a light fixture in the fountain caused the water to be charged with electricity. The family filed a wrongful death suit in December.

Court documents show investigators for the Davenports inspected the fountain three times since mid-December.

According to those documents, the Davenports want to make sure the fountain is not destroyed or repaired so investigators can perform another inspection.

Inspectors want to fill the fountain with water and turn on the electric system to perform another test to recreate conditions at the time of Davenport's death.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 23, 2023, a day after five people were taken to hospitals after a possible electrical incident.

