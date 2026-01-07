Don Hennessy named new Jupiter police chief

JUPITER, Fla. — The town of Jupiter has a new police chief.

Chief Don Hennessy will lead the town's police department, according to a Wednesday post on the town's Facebook page.

Hennessy will take the oath of office at a ceremony at Jupiter's Town Hall on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

"It is a privilege to serve as Chief of Police for the Town of Jupiter," Hennessy said in a statement. "The Jupiter Police Department is built on professionalism, accountability, and a strong commitment to the community. I look forward to leading our dedicated officers and staff as we continue to enhance public safety and strengthen the trust we share with the residents we serve."

Hennessy, who has been with the Jupiter Police Department for 23 years, has been serving as interim chief since October after former Chief Michael Barbera retired after leading the department for a year.

The town said Hennessy was the deputy chief from November 2024 through September 2025, overseeing all major bureaus, leading strategic initiatives and served as deputy incident commander within the town's emergency incident Command system.

"Chief Hennessy brings extensive experience, steady leadership, and a deep understanding of the Jupiter community to this role," Town Manager Frank Kitzerow said in a statement. "His commitment to professionalism and public service reflects the values of the Town and the Jupiter Police Department." We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue set a benchmark and lead with integrity, transparency, and excellence.”

Hennessy holds a Bachelor's in supervision and management from Palm Beach State College and a Master's in public administration from Florida State University.