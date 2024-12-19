Community rallies around Jupiter family of 7 that lost everything in house fire

JUPITER, Fla. — The community is rallying around a family with five daughters that lost all of their belongings in a house fire in Jupiter right before the holidays.

"Let's have fun. Let's go shopping. Let's do something to take your mind off everything," said Cheryl Navaroli, the owner of Pineapple Kidz boutique in Palm Beach Gardens.

Cheryl invited the mother in the family, Leslie, to shop at the children's store in an effort to bring back the magical feeling of the holidays for a family that is going through a lot.

WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass asked Leslie what she wants her daughters to feel when she gifts the clothing and sparkly dresses.

"Happy and thankful," Leslie responded. "Thankful that people I don't know and never met in my life are being so nice to me and my girls and puts a smile on my face."

Here's the backstory on the fire, which authorities said appears accidental, as reported by WPTV News journalist Zitlali Solache: