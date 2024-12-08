12 people, including 5 children, impacted by Jupiter duplex fire

JUPITER, Fla. — The American Red Cross Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter is assisting 12 people, including five children, after a fire destroyed a duplex in Jupiter on Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, units responded to the structure fire at the 800 block of Northview Drive in the Eastview Manor neighborhood at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the residence and the fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

The fire was determined to originate from a kitchen and is being considered accidental, PBCFR said.

The Red Cross is now coordinating emergency aid to seven adults, five children and one pet.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.