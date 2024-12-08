Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

12 people, including 5 children, impacted by Jupiter duplex fire

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the 800 block of Northview Drive in the Eastview Manor neighborhood at around 1 p.m. Saturday
Red Cross Home Fire Northview Dr Jupiter 12-7-24.jpeg
American Red Cross
Red Cross Home Fire Northview Dr Jupiter 12-7-24.jpeg
Posted

JUPITER, Fla. — The American Red Cross Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter is assisting 12 people, including five children, after a fire destroyed a duplex in Jupiter on Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, units responded to the structure fire at the 800 block of Northview Drive in the Eastview Manor neighborhood at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the residence and the fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

The fire was determined to originate from a kitchen and is being considered accidental, PBCFR said.

The Red Cross is now coordinating emergency aid to seven adults, five children and one pet.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening